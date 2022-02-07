COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members will vote on the addition of new position for city trash services at Monday night's meeting.

The proposed position - which is described as a solid waste packer - would not require employees to have a commercial driver's license (CDL).

The solid waste packer position would be an additional staff member on the trash collector team. The goal behind creating the new position is to under fill open refuse collector positions with the opportunity to get promoted to refuse collector and/or senior refuse collector.

There are 28 total positions with the Solid Waste Utility department. Almost half of them are open, as Columbia Utility's public information specialist Matt Nestor reported 15 vacancies.

The proposal would amend the fiscal year 2022 Classification and Pay Plan by adding the full time position. Solid waste packer - 955 position would collect trash and recycling by standing on the back of city garbage trucks and load the bags into the truck.

According to a council memo, the position would receive $15 an hour and would be eligible for an additional $5 per hour for any time worked manually collecting and placing trash into the truck.

The memo also states the amendment "is not anticipated to have any financial impact of the FY22 Solid Waste Utility budget."

The proposal will be read for a second time at Monday night's council meeting and a vote from council members is expected.

City officials declined to comment before Monday's city council meeting to "respectfully allow council consideration."

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on KOMU.com.