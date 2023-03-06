COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will decide whether or not to impose more regulations to drive-thru businesses in the area at its meeting Monday night.
New drive-thrus in Columbia cannot be built with their service windows facing the street unless the business is approved for a variance by the city's Board of Adjustment.
The proposed change would require an analysis when the drive-thru is near an intersection and when it is part of a restaurant.
Currently, analyses must occur when a drive-thru is used by more than 100 vehicles during its peak hour.
The Zoning and Planning Commission approved an amendment to the Unified Development Code back in September 2022.
The amendment has provisions for drive-thru service windows to face a street if they meet at least one of two conditions:
- A porte-cochere-style tunnel is built in a way that its wall obstructs the view of the service window from the street, and landscaping at least 3 feet tall is planted to screen drive-thru stacking lanes.
- The grade difference between the street and the building is significant enough that its drive-thru service window is not visible from the street.
Some citizens are concerned the new rules could hamper public safety in the event police officers need to handle any potential crimes at businesses with these regulations.
"The biggest concerns that we have are safety issues," said Ben Ross, chair of the Smithton Ridge Neighborhood Association. "If you are going to build a screen wall, it blocks the police view of the service window there could be a crime happening there."
The council will vote Monday whether or not to keep the amendment. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall.