COLUMBIA — Parking options at Logboat Brewery may get bigger if the City Council approves the brewery's expansion plans.
Logboat is seeking a rezoning to industrial for its expansion and approval of the final plat at council Monday night. The expansion would include additional parking.
According to previous reporting from the Columbia Missourian, city standards require one parking stall for every 150 square feet used for a bar. That means Logboat is 20 spots short of what it needs.
For some neighboring businesses in the Fay Street area, additional parking is a welcome change.
"We really support any growth that can happen in this area," owner of Ozark Mountain Biscuit & Bar Bryan Maness said. "More parking and accessibility for folks is something we're really supportive of."
Maness' business is newer to the area. He opened its brick-and-mortar site on Hinkson Avenue in July after previously operating only out of a food truck. Even during the pandemic, Maness said he felt now was a better time to open than ever.
"I thought this was a great place to put down roots," Maness said. "We felt like the world would be in a better place and we are really wanting to give people the chance to have a new place to socialize and be with the community again."
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission passed the rezoning of the property from mixed-use neighborhood to industrial use. The Missourian reported the expansion plans include more room for retail, production, warehouse, and a tasting room.
"I think it would be very beneficial," said Sam Botts, spokesperson for Walt's Bike Shop. "If there's one thing lacking in this area, especially as it appears to be a popular area already, then parking would be something nice to have as much as possible."
Logboat's staff report, obtained by the Columbia Missourian, shows Logboat will construct an "ADA-compliant crosswalk and appropriate signage" on Fay Street if the expansion plan is approved.
For Botts and Maness both, they said the approval of expansion plans demonstrates the strength of the little community they stand for over on Fay Street.