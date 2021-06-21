COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will meet Monday night to vote on approving funds toward several community outreach programs.

According to a council memo, the funds for Love Columbia would go toward the acquisition of a home which would be used as transitional shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness.

Jane Williams, the Executive Director of Love Columbia, said the money will help families in need.

"We're so happy that the city is partnering so that it will add another house to the six that we already have and can create a path forward for homeless families really for a long, long time in Columbia," Williams said.

The new house will help homeless families get back on their feet.

"To be able to have a house with a yard that you can call home for a period of time after you've experienced the trauma of homelessness, it's like a dream come true come true for people," Williams said.

Council will also host a work session at 5 p.m. Monday in the council chambers. Columbia residents are invited to share their thoughts on how the city should spend nearly $25 million, which the city expects to receive through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

There will also be vote on the consulting firm who will search for a new city manager. Current city manager John Glascock announced his retirement, set for January 2022, on June 10.

According to a council memo, the approval of this resolution by the City Council will allow CPS HR Consulting to do a national search without having to go through the bid process. This would speed up the search process, the memo says.

KOMU 8 will stream Monday's council meeting at 7 p.m. in the above media player, on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.