COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council will vote on Monday night to approve funding for a four-car charging station near the Highway 63 and Interstate 70 connector.
The city is prepared to fund 20%, or up to $50,000, of the project as part of an agreement with SuperSonic Transportation LLC.
Approximately 80% of the funding for the charging station will come from a 2016 settlement, when Volkswagen was accused of violating the Clean Air Act. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) manages $41 million of the total $2.9 billion from the settlement.
The new station would be a Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) station, which allows electric vehicles to charge in about 40 minutes.
Tesla owner and Columbia resident Franzia Esquivel said she loves her car because of the environmental impact and safety features, but has trouble finding an ideal charging station near her.
"I wish there was one closer to me, but my apartment doesn't accommodate electric parking," Esquivel said. "There are other chargers, but they take about four hours to charge, where this one only takes me about 35 minutes."
Another Tesla owner said the lack of charging stations can make planning trips more stressful.
"It gets a little annoying sometimes, and I don't realize I'm just about to hop in my car and go, but I can't," Alex Hiebert said.
According to the city council memo, the stations will result in less air pollutants and greenhouse gases.
"Increased opportunities to quickly charge an electric vehicle when away from a home or business allow customers to confidently replace internal combustion vehicles with electric vehicles, resulting in less air pollutants and greenhouse gases from the transportation sector," it said.
The project is estimated to cost just over $424,000.
The official station will be located at 1401 Creekwood Parkway.