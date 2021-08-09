COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to vote on a new mask mandate at a special meeting Monday night.
The only item on the agenda is the mask mandate. Six out of seven council members will need to vote in favor of the ordinance for it to pass.
If passed, the ordinance would take effect immediately and last for 30 days, which would be Sept. 8.
Everyone 5 years and older would need to wear a mask both indoors and outdoors when they cannot be 6 feet from those who do not live in their household. Masks for those ages 2 years up to 5 years would be strongly recommended, but not required, according to the proposed ordinance.
Some exceptions are:
- playing sports both indoors and outdoors
- eating or drinking while seated at a table, provided the table is 6 feet from the next table
- medical conditions that prevent wearing a mask, provided that person remains 6 feet away from other people who are not in their household
- temporary removal for medical service, personal service, to confirm a person's identity or at the request of law enforcement
Some Columbia businesses say if the mandate does pass they will flat out refuse to enforce it.
When asked if he and his staff would enforce a mandate, Tiger Tots Day Care owner Paul Prevo responded that he would not.
"We would choose not to enforce it with our staff," Prevo said.
Others have voiced support for the mandate.
"I personally believe that we should have a mask mandate right now," Ember Atkins, Shortwave Coffee Barista, said.
"I really hope that the council will consider this carefully," Alex George, Skylark Book Shop Owner, said.
Currently George requires all of his staff and customers to wear masks while inside the shop. Shortwave Coffee required wear masks once again last week, but does not plan to mandate them for customers unless the city creates a mandate.
In addition, the ordinance only applies to the City of Columbia. Therefore, any property under the jurisdiction of Boone County, the State of Missouri or the United States of America would not apply under this mandate.
The University of Missouri is under the jurisdiction of the state, meaning the mandate would not apply on university property. However, the university did begin requiring masks indoors again as of August 2.
A violation of the mandate would cost a maximum $15 for an individual and $100 for a business, government or non-profit entity.
At the council's meeting on August 2, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning talked about the challenges in enforcing a mask mandate.
"We never had the mechanism or the tools to enforce it," Browning said about the previous mask mandate the city had in place.
According to a council memo, "City staff does not recommend passage of the ordinance."
The memo also notes that council member Pat Fowler is the one who asked for the meeting.
On Monday, the City Manager’s Office required masks in all city buildings.
Joshua Nieves was running errands on Monday while wearing a mask.
"Me being an asthmatic, I'm afraid to catch COVID-19," said Nieves. That's why I'm vaccinated."
He says he thinks it's important for people to follow the CDC's mask rules.
"Just because you don't care about it doesn't mean somebody else doesn't care about it," said Nieves
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at city hall on Monday. According to the agenda, there will be time for public comments.
KOMU 8 will stream the meeting on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 apps on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire.