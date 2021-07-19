COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council will vote on several topics in Monday night's meeting including voucher benefits for retailers and the MKT Wetlands Project.
The city council is expected to approve the MKT Trail Wetlands project. It is expected to cost $120,000 with $80,000 of the funds coming from park sales tax. The project is expected to be completed by winter 2022. The project will create two wetland ponds as well as additional smaller trails.
The council will vote on allowing retailers to receive financial compensation for distributing refuse and recycle vouchers. The proposed compensation is $0.25 per voucher redeemed at the 10 retailers in Columbia.
According to agenda notes, an expected $25,250 would be redeemed during the rest of the 2021 fiscal year by retailers.