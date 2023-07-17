COLUMBIA − The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on whether to approve pay increases for some of the city's police officers and sergeants.
If approved, the 4% increase would go into effect for the pay period starting July 23.
The increase comes as an amendment to the city's collective bargaining agreement with the Columbia Police Officer Organization (CPOA), according to a council memo. This marks the fourth amendment to that agreement, with previous pay increases ranging from 3% to 4.5%.
The city says that this would not require an appropriation of funds due to the number of current personnel vacancies within the Columbia Police Department. The raises are estimated to represent approximately $103,000 for the five pay periods remaining in the fiscal year.
If approved, the amendment would allow officers' and sergeants' salaries to go above the current maximum. Those maximums will be adjusted as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget, which is also set to be introduced at Monday's meeting.
The city of Columbia and the CPOA have also agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, which will go into effect on Oct. 1. However, that will not be voted on at Monday's meeting.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
