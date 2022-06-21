COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is expected to vote on a potential pay increases and retention payments for the Columbia Professional Firefighters at its meeting Tuesday night.
The pay increases and retention payments have been proposed in a series of amendments to an agreement between the city and the Columbia Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F., Local 1055.
City council will vote to approve those amendments.
If approved, eligible members will have a pay increase of 3% effective on June 26.
The retention payments will be effective on July 24, and they include two one-time payments for employees that were actively and continuously employed in a permanent city position.
$1,500 will go to all that were employed from March 8, 2020, through the effective date of the payment. $750 will go to all that were employed from January 9 of this year through the effective date of the payment.
Jack Privette, president of the Columbia Professional Firefighters I.A.F.F., shared that Columbia firefighters have not been getting the same pay as other firefighters.
"For a very long time, our pay ranges have lagged behind other firefighters in similar situations across the country," Privette said. "This will be a big step in bringing us up to comparison with those other other agencies."
Privette also believes the pay increase will attract more employees.
"In a time of difficult recruitment retention with the city, when we can offer better starting wages to new employees, and then continue to offer better wages as they go throughout their career, then we have the ability to recruit and retain more and better employees to work for us," Privette said.
Clayton Farr Jr., the assistant fire chief with the Columbia Fire Department, said he agrees with Privette.
"I think that is something which will be very, very good for our current staff as well as for our recruitment efforts," Farr said.
Privette thinks that the city needs to provide more benefits for firefighters.
"How can we provide our employees with the best work environment for them to enjoy their work and be balanced with their personal life as well? In today's society that's important to to employers or to employees," Privette said.
During COVID, Columbia firefighters worked over 40,000 hours of overtime, according to Privette.
"They stepped up because their brothers and sisters were out with COVID exposures or COVID positive cases. And they did the work that the city needed them to do they really truly were the heart and soul of the city when everything else was shut down," Privette said.
Because the fire department is a first-response agency, they couldn't stop operations.
"So we were on the front lines of COVID," Farr said. "This is an opportunity for the city to recognize those efforts of all city staff to just demonstrate their appreciation for the staff."
The city will continue to negotiate other items including the Missouri Critical Illness Pool and city of Columbia Firefighters Retirement Plan.
What does Farr hope the city will consider?
"I would like for the city to consider all of the negotiating efforts that have taken place on both sides, and continue to recognize that this pay enhancement will be a huge benefit for the retention of our current staff as well as the recruitment of potential new staff," says Farr.