COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote on the roll cart controversy on Monday's meeting.
Council members will vote whether to repeal Ordinance No. 024978, which originally banned the use of roll carts for trash collection in the city.
If the ban is removed, council members may consider roll carts in future discussions.
This comes after the council originally voted to send the decision to voters in August.
But, Fifth Ward Council member Matt Pitzer suggested at the April 18 meeting the issue be revisited so newly elected council members would have the chance to voice their stance.
Also on the council's agenda tomorrow, members are expected to vote on replacing electric and communication systems at the new terminal building at the Columbia Regional Airport.
If passed, the council will authorize the city manager, De'Carlon Seewood, to execute an easement to the Boone Electric Cooperative.
Council members will also vote on an agreement with Columbia Public Schools to replace the heater at the Hickman High School swimming pool.
Other than MU, Hickman High School is the only in-door location in Boone County with a swimming pool for athletes to practice.
You can view a live stream of tomorrow's meeting here.