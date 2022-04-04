COLUMBIA - At Monday's Columbia City Council meeting council members are expected to make a decision about the city's roll cart ban. Here is the link for the April 4 meeting agenda.
The council can either vote to remove the ban from the city code or it can choose to send the initiative to the next ballot. However, a vote is not needed. If the council decides to take no action, the issue will automatically go on the ballot in August.
Karl Skala, the Third Ward council member running for reelection, said he is neutral on the roll cart issue, but prefers the public has a say.
"Let folks decide once again, so as not to disenfranchise folks that voted before. There may have been a change in heart. It may change the numbers," Skala said.
In March, the city clerk approved a petition with over 3,000 signatures of residents in favor of repealing the 2016 voter ruling that banned roll carts.
The issue of removing the roll cart ban was first read at the last city council meeting on March 21.
At the meeting, council members discussed roll carts briefly and the impact the decision could have on the community.
Matt Pitzer, the Fifth Ward council member, said this could affect the upcoming municipal election on April 5.
"A significant issue in the election is our trash collection system, so you know I'm sure there's a certain number of people who will base their votes on what they want to see," Pitzer said.
Other council members said the public needs to be involved in the process.
"I did not want to disenfranchise those voters who went through legal initiative petition process to get their votes heard," Skala said. "I have advocated for and I still advocate for the idea that people, now that there is an initiative petition and the signatures have been validate, it probably ought to go to another public referendum."
Rachel Proffitt, the roll cart petition organizer, said that waiting could impact the decision.
"If they wait to put it in the ballot and then it's August and then you know at that point it's on a new city council," Proffitt said.
The municipal election on April 5th will change the current city council. The election will result in a new mayor and at least one new council member. Here is a voting guide KOMU created to help inform residents before the election.
Columbia's current mayor Brian Treece questioned how making the decision could impact residents.
"To me this is about whether we're going to respect the will of the people who prohibited them six years ago or whether this body is going to insert it's judgement in lieu thereof," Treece said.
The council meeting starts at 7 p.m. You can watch it on KOMU.com or on the KOMU 8 streaming apps.