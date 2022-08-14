COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to approve a $75,000 security upgrade to the city hall's first floor reception area.
After a security incidents in the last couple months, council members have made it a priority to protect city hall reception desk employees.
KOMU 8 reached out to Fifth Ward council member Matt Pitzer about the incidents that lead to this decision, but Pitzer could not disclose them for "security and personnel reasons."
The upgrades will include enclosing the reception area with a door that can lock from the inside, a ballistic glass barrier with an amplified sound speaker and an exit door.
The city council will vote on appropriating the funds for the upgrade at Monday night's meeting.
It is also expected to discuss restricting public access to certain areas of city hall, but the council's agenda did not specify which areas.
Follow KOMU 8 News on-air and online for updates from Monday's council meeting.