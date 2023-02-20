COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council approved the first step to getting federal grant to help revitalize the Interstate 70 Business Loop Corridor in a unanimous vote Monday night.
The vote allows the city manager to apply for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete a transportation study of the Business Loop.
The study that needs to be done first to determine eligibility would also be financed mostly by the federal government. The city anticipates that the planning project will cost between $2.5 million and $3 million. While the rules do not require a local match, the city plans to provide $500,000 to the project with the Community Improvement District contributing over $30,000.
The city says the vast majority of the project costs are either in a historically disadvantaged community or areas of persistent poverty.
Before the vote, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said she was happy to see the development and pushed the council to take advantage of this opportunity for what she called "much needed improvement."
"The Business Loop is one of the first roads that people see—visitors coming into Columbia, residents in Columbia," Buffaloe said. "So I'm happy to take advantage of this opportunity for us to do the important work that needs to happen."
The Mayor was not the only person pushing for the grant application leading up to the vote. Vaughn Goff, who's wife owns a pottery business in the area, said he thinks the current infrastructure is hard to navigate.
"Getting on and off the j-turn it's very unclear which lane you're suppose to be in, it's confusing. I, myself, and others I know have had close encounters of fender benders," Goff said.
Carrie Gartner, the Columbia Improvement District Executive Director, echoed the sentiment and noted that the challenges are not limited to drivers alone.
"[The grant] can help tremendously, we have a lot of neighborhoods adjacent to Business Loop then Business Loop is a big barrier because we don't have crosswalks, sidewalks, so it prevents people from getting to city parks and services, what have you," Gartner said.