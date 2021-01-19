COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council has voted against a chokehold ban for law enforcement.
Chokeholds and neck restraints are currently prohibited by the Columbia Police Department unless deadly force is approved. If the ordinance passed during Tuesday night's meeting, both uses of force would have been banned under any circumstance.
The reasoning behind the vote came down to the idea that amendments to the chokehold policy by the police department have corrected some of the issues that the council previously had with the excessive use of force.
Councilwoman Pat Fowler voted in favor of the ordinance, saying that she felt "compelled to validate the experiences" of Black people who said they were victims of chokeholds at the hands of police.
Police Chief Geoff Jones said that he will be looking for "community input" to further improve police training. In an interview with KOMU 8 he declined to comment on the specific ordinance, but provided a statement on current CPD policy.
"We have a policy that addresses trainings and expectations and really sets us up for the appropriate use of force," Jones said. "I felt like the plain language gave the community and the officers a better foundation to work from."
Local activist Roy Lovelady said he's been put in a chokehold by Columbia police officers.
“If you ban it, they go straight to the gun if you don’t ban it, the loophole is still present and we can still be put in a chokehold. How much training will actually go into a chokehold that they’re not gonna use? A lot of this goes unreported and even if me as a regular citizen, I file a report. The report goes to the police so we have a system of police policing themselves,” Lovelady said during public comments.
Lovelady told KOMU 8 that he had at least thirty people of different races prepared to share their stories about being placed in chokeholds. None of them showed up because he said they didn't want to relive their experiences when they felt they already knew what the outcome of the vote would be.
Prior to the vote, Boone County Public Health Director Stephanie Browning provided a COVID-19 update for the community.
According to Browning, both the rolling 14-day average of COVID-19 and the positivity rate is on the decline, however there have been recent "small clusters and outbreaks" stemming from restaurants which could increase as students at the University of Missouri return to town.
Browning also provided a vaccine update for the community, saying that residents can complete a survey at the Boone County Public Health website, which will allow for an expression of interest in the vaccine as well as the opportunity to receive email updates about vaccinations.
So far, 13,000 residents have signed up to the service.