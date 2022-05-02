COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council addressed a number of agenda items Monday ranging from hiring a paratransit bus driver to a report calling for the city to enact stricter climate rules.
During the meeting, the Public Transit Advisory Commission and Climate and Environment Commission gave reports.
The PTAC raised concerns about the city's difficulty attracting and hiring new drivers for its transit services. GoCOMO bus service is operating with 18 fewer drivers than needed. This has led to a reduction in services, according to reporting from the Columbia Missourian. The staffing issues have affected current drivers as well, as bus drivers have been working 12 hours of mandatory overtime per week since August of 2021.
To fix this problem, the city council voted unanimously to create a separate position for drivers to operate only paratransit buses. Currently, drivers are responsible for operating both city and paratransit buses.
Safety Supervisor for GoCOMO Regina Morgan says the hope is that the separate position will ease pressure on drivers and fill understaffed routes, such as afternoon and Saturday shifts.
"Just by having those paratransit drivers take over those specific hours, it would free up the other drivers to just work their regular hours," Morgan said. "So it definitely lessens or eliminates our overtime."
The Climate and Environment Commission gave a report recommending Columbia use 100% renewable energy sources by 2030. The city's current plan sets the goal for this milestone by 2035.
A number of community members spoke in favor of the more ambitious goal.
Greta Frymire, a student representing Hickman High School's Amnesty International organization, spoke about the importance of decreasing the city's reliance on fossil fuels saying, "it's not too late to limit the effects of climate change."
Carolyn Amparan, a member of the Sierra Club Osage Group, also spoke and demanded "bold" action. She noted that energy production is one of the main sources of pollution and that the construction of new solar and wind farms should be a priority for the city.
"The decision cannot be delayed as a four to five year planning horizon is required for new wind and solar farms," Amparan said. "We commend Columbia Water and Light for their plans to achieve 44% [renewable energy] by 2025...but we need to be more aggressive."
Amparan and other climate advocates met outside of city hall before the city council meeting to speak out in support of their goals for renewable energy in Columbia.
Over 50 businesses and organizations have endorsed this initiative and the proposal has nearly 3,000 public signatures.