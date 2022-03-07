COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council voted on a number of issues, including voting no to the ARPA resolution and yes to the authorization of School Resource Officers at some Columbia Public Schools, at its meeting Monday night.
American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Council members discussed whether to allocate the city’s $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to improve broadband access and infrastructure, or to invest that money in local social services.
The city voted no to invest 100% of the funds toward nonprofit organizations in the community, as proposed in a policy resolution from Ward 1 council member Pat Fowler.
The resolution proposed to invest 100% of the city’s ARPA funds in providing direct assistance to those most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, including minority-owned local businesses.
More than 10 people spoke in favor of using all the funds to support social services.
The vote was 4 to 3 with Matt Pitzer, Betsy Peters, Carl Skala, and Mayor Treece voting no. Pat Fowler, Ian Thomas, and Andrea Waner voted yes.
Before the meeting, Ward 4 council member Thomas said he hoped the funds would go toward people in need in the community.
“This resolution really originates in the community,” Thomas said. “A large number of formal and informal groups have been advocating for a long time that these funds should be targeted towards those severely disadvantaged by economic inequality."
One of those groups is the Heart of Missouri United Way.
United Way President Andrew Grabau said allocating ARPA funds to broadband is important but utilizing them for social service organizations would have helped disproportionately impact people more.
“This is a one time opportunity for us as a community to really have an impact on the most vulnerable so allocating a large portion or all of those ARPA funds to the social services community will allow us to have the biggest bang for our buck,” Grabau said.
The Columbia Chamber of Commerce will also be impacted by the city council’s decision.
Lily White, the Chamber of Commerce Vice President of External Affairs, said their organization represents almost 1,000 businesses in Columbia, with 80% of those being small businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve noticed that our small businesses are minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses that typically don’t have that large of a staff,” White said.
White said if the policy resolution had been approved, the small-businesses that are supported by the Chamber of Commerce would have been able to have a bigger staff and have more resources to help the small-businesses prosper.
CPS School Resource Officer Program
The program will include one officer at Hickman High School, one at Rock Bridge High School and two at Battle High School. The cost for this will be $393,551. CPS will compensate the city 75% for salaries ($295,163 per year). The term of this agreement will be from Jan. 20, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark stressed the need for SROs.
"This is absolutely critical to the safety and well-being of all our scholars and staff," Baumstark said. "In just the last couple of months, we have had two high school students die from gun violence."
Karli Jones is part of the group "Students for Change" at Hickman High School. She said their goal is to implement metal detectors and trauma kits in schools.
"We're also trying to get emails sent home to parents about how to properly secure firearms and like looking for the signs of mental illness in a teenager," she said.
She urged the community to ask students their perspectives on school safety measures.
"They really need to be talking to the kids," Jones said. "Those are the people who see what happens behind the scenes. They see things administration doesn't. Those are the people who need to be a part of the conversation on school safety."
Reconstruction of Taxiway A at the Columbia Regional Airport
The council voted to approve the reconstruction of Taxiway A, which is located south of Runway 13-31 at the airport. The funding is from a 2014 project that fixed most of the taxiway, but not all of it.
The project will cost $2.5 million and construction will begin in July of 2022. Construction will take approximately 95 days and will require planes to back taxi for about 90 of those days.
On July 19, 2021, council authorized an aviation project consultant agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co, Inc. in the amount of $198,605 to design the remaining 960 feet of taxiway at Columbia Regional Airport.
"So in 2014, we reconstructed 5,500 feet of the taxiway. The remaining balance of approximately 960 feet is going to be reconstructed this year, is what we're anticipating," COU manager Mike Parks said.