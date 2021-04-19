COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted to purchase two acres of land at St. James and Orr streets during Monday night’s meeting.
The site, which was formerly a gas manufacturing plant, will be bought from Ameren Missouri for $950,000
The city has looked at multiple different uses for the land, including for a market, performance venue, green space, as well as various spaces for artists.
Later in the meeting, the council voted to authorize the City Manager to grant temporary right of use permits to restaurants to allow the use of parking stalls for additional seating.
The permits would be good for no longer than 90 days, and restaurants would have to be wary of public access to sidewalks and streets when setting up the seating.
City Manager John Glascock cited graduations as a reason for the expansion of outdoor seating, as families will be flocking to Columbia as the academic year draws to a close.
Also during the meeting, the council also voted to approve new public art which will be installed at the Columbia Regional Airport.
Manager of the Office of Cultural Affairs Sarah Dresser presented the two artworks to the council prior to the vote.
Chris Morrey’s “Returning” as well as David Griggs’ “Columbia Crossing” were both unanimously approved.
During the scheduled public hearing portion of the meeting, one speaker addressed the recent wave of police shootings in America and questioned the city’s commitment to working towards change.
Tara Warne-Griggs said multiple studies show how police “do not behave in a neutral fashion” when dealing with black citizens.
Warne-Griggs asked the council members: “Why do you, the council, continue to allow the police department to act when things are fine around here when really it’s not?”
The council members were also gifted with a 10-cent piece that dates back to 1821 by the CoMo 200 Task Force to celebrate the bicentennial anniversary of the city this year.