COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council members unanimously voted to keep the Go COMO bus transit system free for its users until Sept. 30, 2024.
Go COMO has been fare-free since March 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Before the pandemic, Go COMO charged riders $1.50 per ride.
"Go COMO being fare-free helps the citizens of Columbia," John Ogan, spokesperson for Public Works, said. "Fare-free increases social equity by benefiting low-income individuals and families who do many important jobs that keep the city functioning."
Go COMO reported over 520,000 riders during 2021 through 2022. This year, Go COMO is reporting just under 500,000 riders, but the month of September has no data recorded yet.
Go COMO is funded by $2.25 million worth of federal grants, more than $245,000 from state grants, $2.5 million from transportation sales taxes, $838,000 from the University of Missouri contributions and approximately $1.3 million from other sources.
Fifth Ward Councilman Donald Waterman said, "Federal funding is based on ridership numbers, so the thought is continuing the free fares will keep ridership numbers about where they are."
Ogan says the number of riders is back to pre-pandemic numbers.
Compared to August 2022, Go COMO saw a 22 percent decrease in ridership in August 2023. Ogan believes route combining is the reason.
On August 1, Go COMO combined their six bus routes into three due to the shortage of bus operators. Go COMO currently has 22 full time operators. Ogan says the shortage should end after there are 36 full time operators.
Ogan says the City of Columbia has hired a consultant, Olsson, to perform an analysis of Columbia's transit system, including how they can maximize ridership.
"Go COMO will be closely monitoring ridership trends throughout the fall and winter months to gain a clearer understanding of the overall impact," Ogan said.
Next year, Columbia City Council will vote again on whether to keep Go COMO free or charge its users again.