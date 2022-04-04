COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday to put the question of removing the ban on roll carts on the August ballot and approved a development project on Sinclair Road.
Roll Cart Debate
The council conducted two votes: one on whether it should repeal the ban outright and a second on whether to leave the issue up to voters. The city council rejected getting rid of the ban outright in a 4-3 vote.
The city clerk approved a petition in March with over 3,000 signatures of residents who supported repealing the 2016 voter ruling that banned roll carts.
The issue of trash collection caused a lot of debate among council members.
Ward 5 council member Matt Pitzer noted said that no other city is so focused on trash collection saying, "This isn't some technological revolution that we're talking about, this is trash collection."
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece countered by stressing that the council should not overturn the ban and by doing so overturn the will of voters.
"The voters have petitioned their government only to have the government substitute their opinion and overturn the will of voters," Treece said. "We have time to present an informed ballot and if we don't, I think we risk undermining public confidence not in our trash system, but in our very democracy."
Third Ward councilman Karl Skala said it was not right to "cancel a public referencing." Skala is facing reelection in Tuesday's municipal election.
Sinclair Road development
The city council also unanimously approved the rezoning and development plans for a new subdivision known as Legacy Farms. The new development includes townhomes as well as single and multi-family housing.
The 532-lot development is located west of Sinclair Road.
The property is currently owned by MU and is the former home of one of the university's former research facilities. Before Monday's vote, the property was zoned as agricultural land.
The plan is to sell the property to the developer who will then build the Legacy Farms neighborhood.
At the meeting, the council amended the development plans to widen sidewalks from 6 ft to 8 ft in order to give more space to both pedestrians and cyclists.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the proposed rezoning to residential use at its Feb. 24 meeting.