COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council has voted in favor of the return of Bird Rides, Inc. scooters after a vote during Monday night’s meeting.
As a result, the scooters will be permitted in Columbia under a one-year operational agreement.
500 scooters will be arriving in Columbia as a result of the vote.
The scooter service was initially suspended back in November 2019.
MU student Ethan Leslie said he was looking forward to using the scooters when he decided to go there. "When I got here, I was like 'they’re not here,'" he said. "And I was upset about that, so I am excited."
Leslie said he will take advantage of the speedy option to get to class, as he lives on campus in a dorm that is far from his classes.
Concerns regarding the return of the scooters are largely due to the potential spread of COVID-19 among passengers due to the public nature of the rides.
A MU student says sanitization would not even cross her mind while jumping on a Bird scooter.
"I honestly don't think I would even think about it," Ashlyn Brueckner said. "I don't know if I really have the utensils to like, clean them before I would use them anyway."
There is a list of protocols Bird Rides, Inc. said it uses to ensure the safety of their users. With those precautions, Bird also indicated the possibility to attach hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes to the scooter.
Prior to the vote, Boone County Public Health Director Stephanie Browning gave an update to the recent COVID-19 trends in the area.
The rolling 14 day average of tests per day are slowly going down, as well as hospitalizations.
“We are definitely seeing less testing” said Browning.
The 14 day average for positive results is also trending downwards since its peak in mid-November.
Browning also noted that the COVID-19 vaccine online survey, which citizens can use to express interest in receiving the vaccine, will now serve as a notification system that will tell participants when they are eligible for the vaccine.