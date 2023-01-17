COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council on Tuesday unanimously chose to send the question of whether to impose an additional 3% tax on marijuana sales in the city to voters. The election is scheduled to take place on April 4.
With all other taxes taken into account, the tax rate in Columbia could soar as high as 17% if passed.
In November, Missourians voted to legalize recreational marijuana use statewide through Amendment 3 and implemented a 6% state sales tax on marijuana sales. However, questions still remain as to whether local, county and state taxes can be stacked in this way. The city council said it would reach out to the state for clarification.
The funds raised through this tax would go into the city's general budget, meaning that the city could spend this money like any other tax. The city has signaled, though, that it is open to using the funding for mental health resources and affordable housing, as well as training police officers to spot motorists driving under the influence.
Ward 2 Council Member Andrea Waner noted that the tax fell in line with the region as it would be comparable to existing beer, wine and tobacco taxes. She pointed to Missouri's consistent rank of around 30 nationwide when it comes to taxes of this kind.
Council Member Pat Fowler, representing Ward 4, highlighted the disproportionate effect marijuana criminalization had on Black and brown communities in the region. She added that this impact should be considered throughout the process of legalization and sale.
City officials said they would know more about the impact of marijuana legalization on the community around June.
The city council also approve the construction of a new bike park in the northeast corner of Cosmo Park. According to Gabe Huffington, the newly sworn in Director of Park and Recreation for the City of Columbia, the park is set to include a trailhead for Rhett's Run Mountain Bike Trail, asphalt pump track, mountain bike skills course, cyclocross event space, and bike playground.
The city's budget is $775,000, $225,000 of which will be paid for using city funds. The rest will be financed through donations. The city expects the project to be completed in late summer of 2024.
The council also approved a donation of 201 acres of property in northeast Columbia. The property at the intersection of Vandiver Drive and and Mexico Gravel Road, is set to become Columbia's newest park. It's the largest donation in the city's history.
The city plans to turn the space into John W. Alspaugh Park and supply residents with a new plot of green space, as well as expand trail access through the park. However, cars and bikes won't be allowed the designated parking lots.
Parks staff will return to the city council once a master plan for the park has been made.