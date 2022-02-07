COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council held a contentious meeting Monday night. An update on homelessness and a new position for trash collection dominated the meeting.
The meeting culminated in a unanimous vote to raise the temperature at which the Wabash warming center opens to 25 degrees for the rest of the 2022 winter season.
Report on homelessness
The most embattled issue of the night was the report on homelessness city staff prepared for the city council.
Director of Health and Human Services Stephanie Browning introduced the report and said the emergency warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Tenth Street was "insufficient to be a shelter."
"We do not have the expertise or the resources to run a shelter," Browning said at the meeting.
Browning cited capacity, security and staffing issues as factors for her recommendation to keep the temperature at which Wabash opens at 15 degrees. A Jan. 21 protest advocated to raise the temperature to 32 degrees.
Browning added the city should continue to explore long term solutions to support unhoused individuals.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood highlighted security concerns, as increasing the number of nights the warming center is open would require more police officers to be present for security.
Seewood added that the city is in talks with potential security contractors to help with this issue.
During the discussion, a protester interrupted the meeting and held up a sign that read, "our community deserves safety not gaslighting from the city council."
The move served as a defining moment in a tense council meeting that left proponents of increasing the Wabash opening temperature disappointed.
"If you need to reallocate staff or funding then figure it out,” Renee Maxwell, an attendee at the meeting, said during public comment.
Council member Pat Fowler appeared to emphasize with those pushing for more permanent changes at Wabash. However, mayor Brian Treece pushed back, saying that the city's hands were tied until the city signs a deal with a security contractor.
New trash collection position
The city council approved the addition of a new position for city trash services at Monday's meeting as well.
The solid waste packer would be an additional staff member on the trash collection team.
The new position is designed to ease the pressure on existing workers and open up opportunities for promotions.
The solid waste packer job will be a full time position and does not require a commercial driver license.
The ordinance amends the fiscal year 2022 Classification and Pay Plan to add the position.
The new position "is not anticipated to have any financial impact on the FY22 Solid Waster Utility budget," according to a council memo.