COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote on including a local use tax on the April 5 election ballot.
A local use tax, sometimes referred to as a "Wayfair Tax," puts a tax on items bought online from out of area businesses.
If both the council and Columbia voters pass the measure, a 2% tax will go onto the online items.
Ward 4 councilman Ian Thomas said he and the council support the tax. He said it will help local businesses not lose out on sales.
"We've been losing money for the last 10 years or so because internet sales tax have been taking a bite out of what previously were approved by voters as legitimate taxes to create," Thomas said.
The revenue would go to the general fund which pays for roads, parks, public safety and more.
Other cities in Missouri already have a local use tax, including Paris, Macon, Moberly and Joplin.