COLUMBIA — City Manager John Glascock violated a city employee's constitutional rights when he placed the employee on administrative leave as an act of retaliation, according to the law firm hired by the employee.
Kyle Rieman is the budget officer for the city, and according to a letter from TGH Litigation, Glascock placed him on indefinite leave due to "insubordination." The firm said while the reason for his leave wasn't included in a memo, Rieman was told it was because he had attended a city council meeting in support of a coworker.
During the June 21 council meeting, a city IT employee named Ryan Jarrett gave a presentation during the public comment section regarding "staffing and morale within the City government," the letter from TGH said. It adds that Rieman attended the meeting as well, but did not speak.
TGH claims Rieman, as a private citizen, had the right to be there and to speak up if he so wished without fear of reprisal or retaliation.
"There is no lawful basis for punishing Mr. Rieman merely for attending the presentation," the firm said in its letter to Glascock. It adds that two other employees have faced similar disciplinary action for attending the meeting as well.
TGH is demanding Rieman be reinstated and that no other retaliatory actions be taken against him or other city employees "for attending or speaking at a public forum or for reporting mismanagement, abuse of authority, or waste of government resources to you, to other City employees, or to state officials."
You can read the letter to Glascock's office here.
KOMU 8 reached out to Glascock and the city for comment, and were told there is no comment at this time due to it being a personnel matter.