Columbia city manager discusses goals for the future during State of the City address

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood gave his first State of the City address Wednesday morning.
He said he hopes the address gives people a clear vision of where the city will be at a year from now. The address highlighted some of the city's successes from the past year, as well as areas that need improving.
Seewood spoke about Columbia's need to improve the hiring and retention rate for city employees.
"The city is behind on providing adequate pay to employees, our most valuable asset," Seewood said.
The city is currently holding a classification and compensation study that will compare the city's pay and benefit rates to the labor market. A 3% pay increase for city employees was approved last week. Seewood plans to propose another 4% increase in the upcoming budget, equaling a 7% pay increase for all city employees.
"We have to figure out a way to bring back our workforce, to understand that our employees are a huge asset," Seewood said. "In order for our residents to get the best service possible, we have to have the best people possible."
Seewood discussed the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. He acknowledged that supply shortages and inflation will likely have an effect on the ability to carry out upcoming projects.
"In July I will propose a budget to the city council that will allow us to prepare for the change to the best of our ability, however I expect to see some projects slowed as a result of the issues," Seewood said.
The budget will prioritize city employees, social services, public transportation and public safety.
The city's finance department worked to align the budget with the city's strategic plan, which was adopted by city council last year. That plan focuses on five categories: organizational excellence, safe neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, inclusive community and resilient economy.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe was in attendance at the address. She said the strategic plan will help city council achieve some of the goals they have for the year.
"Using that plan to help us focus where we put our budget, where we put our resources, where we put our attention will help us achieve the vision Columbia has," Buffalo said.
In his conclusion of the address, Seewood was optimistic for Columbia's future.
"I am confident this city is in the position to take on the challenges that I have outlined with a staff that is passionate about seeing change," Seewood said.