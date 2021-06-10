COLUMBIA − Columbia City Manager John Glascock announced his retirement Thursday afternoon, effective Jan. 14, 2022.
Glascock was announced as Columbia's new City Manager on July 15, 2019, after serving as interim city manager since November 2018. He was sworn in on Jan. 2, 2020.
He has worked for the City since March 2003 in multiple positions, including chief engineer, director of Public Works, acting Water & Light director and deputy chief manager.
"To the Council, thank you for putting your trust in me and allowing me to have greater input into the direction of the city government. To all of my staff, it has been an honor to work with you and represent the City," Glascock said in a news release. "And to the residents, thank you for allowing me to be a part of a great community that wants the best for everyone. Together, we have accomplished many great things and I am very proud of those accomplishments."
A news release says the City will begin the search for a new city manager in the coming months. The City will use a consulting firm, which has not yet been selected, to find a list of candidates.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece says he is grateful for Glascock's "steady leadership" and that his "skills and experience were critical for Columbia," not just for the pandemic but during his whole tenure with the city.
"As city manager, John diversified the cabinet to better reflect the community we serve, improved transparency in city finances and helped restore confidence and public trust. I am grateful for his service to the City and our community," Mayor Treece said.
