Columbia city manager outlines fiscal year budget for 2023

COLUMBIA - The 2023 fiscal year Columbia city budget was presented at City Hall Thursday.
Columbia City Manager De’Carlon Seewood delivered the annual budget message and outlined the priorities for the 2023 fiscal year budget. These include city employees, social services, public safety and transportation.
Seewood said he wants to give a 4% increase to all city employees and a 1% performance pay raise to those who are top performers in their respective departments in the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
He said he understands workers have had higher expenses.
“Our own employees are our most valuable resource,” Seewood said. “This city can do nothing without them. We have vacancies in nearly every department. The city needs to take immediate action.”
During his message, Seewood said while inflation has increased city revenue, it is also leading to greater city expenses. The cost of goods has been continuously rising across the country.
Seewood also said inflation has led to an increase in the city's sales tax revenue. Though, those gains have been negated by increased expenses. Columbia expects sales tax revenue to grow 7.5% in the current fiscal year, while expenses are expected to jump 10%.
Members of the community will have an opportunity to comment at upcoming city council meetings before the budget is approved at the Sept. 19 meeting:
- Monday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.
Total revenues for next year’s budget will be $472 million, while total expenditures will be $506 million.
To watch the full budget presentation, click here.