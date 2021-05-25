COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager John Glascock will deliver the State of the City message at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
This address is given each year with the intention to give residents and staff the highlights of upcoming priorities and a look back on all that was accomplished during the past year.
Sydney Olsen, City of Columbia public information officer, says this message is a time for both residents and staff to hear what the upcoming priorities are.
"The main focus is really going to be how do we move forward," Olsen said. "We're not out of this pandemic yet, obviously the fight against COVID-19 continues daily. But we are in a good place as far as the number of cases we have."
It's been over a year since Glascock issued a Declaration of Emergency in Columbia.
Olsen says this is an interesting year because the last time that Glascock delivered this address, it was a scary time in Columbia and in the world.
"There was a lot going on, a lot of new things with the COVID-19 pandemic that as a city, we really didn't know how we were going to react," Olsen said. "Obviously we were going to try to be as efficient as possible but there were just a lot of unknown and a lot that was still new."
According to Olsen, the Declaration's allowed Glascock to take measures to protect the health and well-being of the community.
Now, over a year later, Glascock's decided to rescind the the Declaration of Emergency in Columbia on May 29.
Per a press release from the City of Columbia, this decision comes following the city's decision to no longer be under a health order.
Overall, this year's message will look a lot different and include sentiments of hope and rebuilding for the city.
"We can now start turning our focus to recovery and really being strategic about where we want to build our economy and build our infrastructure, " Olsen said. "And to help those residents and those groups where the Pandemic may have pointed out that there are some inequities in our system."
Olsen hopes the community will tune in to watch live as this message will be a lot different than last years.
"This year we do have a better idea of where we stand financially and where we think we can shift our focus moving forward." Olsen said. "So we can begin that recovery process while still trying to get more people vaccinated and still fighting against the Pandemic."
City hall continues to maintain social distancing guidelines so there will be limited seating in the Council Chambers.
The community is welcome to watch the address live in the above media player and on the KOMU 8 News App at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.