COLUMBIA - De’Carlon Seewood, Columbia city manger, is scheduled to give the State of the City address Thursday at 11 a.m., in the City Council Chambers.
It is expected that Seewood will touch on topics that affect the community now and also mention goals he has for the future.
Since the previous address, there are new representatives in the local government. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and Nick Foster, city council member for the Fourth Ward were both elected in the April 5 municipal election.
The new members of Columbia’s City Council brought along another roll cart conversation, with the ban being repealed at the meeting on Monday, May 16.
In April, it was decided that the issue would be on the ballot in the next election, but with new leadership, the conversation was brought back to the table. The vote was 4-3 in favor of voiding the ban. This is just the beginning of the discussion, though, as it is now up to the City Council to come up with trash disposal alternatives.
One of Seewood’s hopes was to make the City of Columbia a more competitive employer. With a new 3% pay increase currently taking effect, this may become possible.
According to a press release, permanent employees who have stayed employed with the city since March 8, 2020 through June 26, 2022 will receive a $1,500 one-time retention payment. Permanent employees who were hired after March 8, 2020, but hired on or before Jan. 9, 2022 and have stayed actively employed with the city through June 26, 2022, will receive a $750 one-time retention payment.
Any member of the community is welcome to attend the address. KOMU 8 will stream it on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.