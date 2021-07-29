COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia proposed its 2022 fiscal budget Thursday in a meeting at City Council chambers.
The proposed budge, which will cover the time period from Oct. 1 2021 to Sept. 20, 2022, is a slight increase from the 2021 fiscal year, going from $437 million to a projected $443.8 million in 2022. Rick Enyard, Columbia Human Resources Director, said that this year, the budget was created with employees in mind.
"We created it with the employees in mind," Enyard said. "In the past, we waited 'till the budget was approved before considering raises and things like that."
Government funds increased from $145.8 million to $153.9 million. The largest single increase in this category was the general fund, which went from $84 million to $108.7 million. These funds include public safety, roads, health, parks and administration.
Transit funds increased from $6.7 million to $11.7 million as it was announced that free fare will continue for the upcoming year barring city council approval.
The City of Columbia released the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year earlier today @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qPXdmlkwlK— Clint Davenport (@CDavenportTV) July 29, 2021
One of the few things cut from the budget was the Community Relations fund. Last year, the fund received $2.4 million, but for 2021-2022, there will be no funding.
John Glascock, Columbia City Manager, also proposed a 3% raise for all city employees regardless of department as well as a 0.5% raise for top performers within the city.
"This will help me reach one of my main goals which is putting employees first," Glascock said.
This comment about putting employees first comes on the tail of several allegations accusing Glascock of intimidating and repressing several now fired city employees.
Not every department is guaranteed to have a top performer ,according to Matthew Lue, the Director of Finance.
"We went by each department to determine the high scores and what is one standard deviation above the mean for that department," Lue said. "Anyone who scored above that mean was the person rewarded that performance pay increase."
The proposed budget will be introduced at the Aug. 2 City Council meeting. The council will then hold a work session Aug. 19 where city staff will answer questions the council may have and potentially make adjustments to the budget. The public is also invited to attend this session.
City Council will vote on the budget proposal at its Sept. 20 meeting.
The rest of the proposed budget can be viewed on the Columbia government website.