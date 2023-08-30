COLUMBIA − City of Columbia offices are set to close Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day, and several city services will be impacted due to the holiday.
City council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in the Council Chambers.
Residential curbside trash will not be collected on the holiday and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week. The landfill will also be closed Monday, according to a news release.
The COMO Recycle and Trash app will send reminders and service notifications for collection day. Questions concerning the collection schedule should be directed to the city's contact center at 573-874-CITY (2489).
Go COMO, Columbia's public transit system, will not be operable Monday. Parking enforcement will also be suspended.
Although administrative offices for both the police and fire departments will be closed Monday, all other emergency services will be available, the news release said.
The Activity & Recreation Center will have reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4. The Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m.