HARRISBURG - The Columbia Climate and Environmental Council released a 12 page letter Tuesday against some of the regulations of wind farms, which were proposed by the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission.

This comes a day before the Planning and Zoning Commission is set to have their final public hearing on the matter Thursday in Ashland.

Wind energy plant company RWE is planning to establish wind farms in the northwestern part of Boone County and in Howard County, which has no zoning regulations.

Attorney James Owen, who is the executive director of Renew Missouri, also offered input in the letter. Renew Missouri is a non-profit, which supports the wind turbines, and was at the first hearing for this item in Columbia.

"I mean, you can look at you can look at like anywhere like Adair County or Atchison County north of us. And I mean, you can see where there are people who live near these wind turbines, or there are people that have these wind turbines on their property. And they don't have any of these problems that people are saying are going to happen here" Owen said.

According to reporting from the Columbia Missourian, the second meeting that took place at Harrisburg High School saw "the majority opposed them [wind farms] and lobbied for more stringent regulations than those proposed."

Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson sees the situation as the goal of trying to balance both sides.

"It's a balancing of interests that we're looking at, and you know, just to say, well, we like clean energy. I don't think anybody on the Planning and Zoning Commission is opposed to clean energy... What we're looking at is balancing the interests of those who are involved," Thompson said.

The meeting is set to take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at Southern Boone County Schools, Central Office Board Room. It will also be virtually streamed. Pre-registration is required.