COLUMBIA - Fretboard Coffee said someone impersonating a Columbia Police Department officer on the phone scammed an employee into putting the company's cash on a Visa gift card.
In a Facebook post, Fretboard said the suspect convinced the staff member the business was under investigation for having counterfeit money. The scammer appeared to call from owner Dave Elman's phone number, and told the employee it was okay to transfer the money.
The post said one other small business has been "successfully targeted" in the same way. Fretboard is working with CPD to prevent it from happening again, but "in the meantime, our employee is devastated and so are we."
In an email, a Columbia Police Department spokesperson said the department doesn't ask for personal or financial information over the phone, and that it will never ask for a payment over the phone.
The department says you should remain alert. if you get a call like this, hang up, and immediately contact local law enforcement. If you live in the Columbia/Boone County area, you can call 3-1-1 to report the incident.