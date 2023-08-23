COLUMBIA - Columbia College held its move-in day Wednesday morning.
Students began moving in earlier than originally planned in response to high temperatures, with the college pushing the noon start to 9 a.m.
The college took multiple additional precautionary measures in an attempt to ensure of the safety of everyone involved with the day's events, at any time.
"We've got our campus safety staff on high alert in case they see anybody getting overheated," Dean for Student Affairs Dave Roberts said.
Changing the start time to earlier in the morning required help from many members of the Columbia College staff. Roberts said that consistent communication played a role in being able to adjust on the fly and make the day a success.
"(We are) paying attention and monitoring where people were located during the day," Roberts said, "so the same folks aren't standing outside all day in the heat, and they could take frequent breaks."
Resident assistant Pedro Marchioni was a part of Move-In Day last year, and noted the stark difference in this year's event due to the hotter temperatures.
"It's a struggle and we're all sweating outside, but (I'm) just glad to help out everyone," Marchioni said. "(Columbia College) is a school that keeps safety in mind, and especially being a small college, our enrollment is only about 800 or 900, so that allows us to take care of each individual."
Eric Hatfield says the college made efforts to put the safety of the students, including his daughter, and their families at the forefront.
"Everybody here is doing a great job," Hatfield said. "They have plenty of water out for everybody. They have a lot of help, and we moved right in, no problem."
Hatfield mentioned the time change specifically as a good decision that was made and improved the move-in day for his family.
"I'm very glad they changed it to [9 am]," Hatfield said. We showed up right at nine and it's very hot now, so it has worked out very good."
As Columbia College moves forward with events throughout the rest of the week, including orientation, their goal is to continue the high safety standards. Students will be able to participate in certain activities inside now to stay out of the heat.