COLUMBIA − Columbia College and Lincoln University were granted a 10-year renewal of its accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), with their next reaffirmation scheduled for 2032-33.
A team of HLC peer reviewers visited Columbia College this past spring for a comprehensive evaluation that included private sessions with faculty, staff and community members.
HLC accreditation signifies that an institution meets or exceeds rigorous standards of quality and integrity in its educational programs and services. The commission is recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.
“The high marks given to Columbia College by our accrediting agency serve to affirm the quality of our academic programs and the excellent support services we provide to our students,” Columbia College President Dr. David Russell said in a news release.
The college met all five of HLC’s criteria for accreditation.
During the reaffirmation process, the college received high praise for its cohesive operations across main campus and nationwide venues. Other highlights included the college’s civic engagement, student support services and new academic programs, according to the news release from Columbia College.
The HLC also recognized LU for its continued dedication to maintaining high educational standards and ensuring student success. Its final report found LU met all criteria for accreditation.
"HLC lists ‘education as a public purpose’ among its values, and this accreditation means Lincoln University is successfully fulfilling our purpose. Our entire University played a role in this reaffirmation, and we are proud of the work we have done together,” LU President Dr. John B. Moseley said in a news release.
A 12-month undertaking, the reaccreditation process involved extensive self-study, collaboration, and engagement with the university community.
LU presented a comprehensive report and evaluation to the HLC for review. During a site visit to the Jefferson City campus in February, the visiting HLC team met with faculty, staff and students to determine if the university met the HLC criteria.
“We look forward to even greater success over the next 10 years,” Moseley said. “Lincoln University remains committed to upholding the HLC’s standards of excellence and continuous improvement as we provide quality, affordable education and support student success.”