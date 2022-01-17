COLUMBIA — For this year's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Award, Columbia College is honoring an organization and a member of the college's community.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Awards were created in 2020 to celebrate and acknowledge staff, faculty and community members who reflect King’s ideals of equity, faith, nonviolence, education, love, leadership, selflessness and hope, a news release said.
Members of the college's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee select honorees.
The 2022 organizational award was presented to Children of God, a group of alumni who graduated from Columbia College in the early 1970s, during the transition from Christian College to Columbia College.
"These scholars integrated the student body of Columbia College and, throughout their matriculation, laid a foundation of excellence, love and support for all students of color," according to a press release from Columbia College.
During Columbia College Homecoming in October 2021, over a dozen Children of God members announced the formation of the African American Legacy Award of Excellence, a fund that will help support rising African American upper-class students who demonstrate a financial need.
The second award, for an individual, was given to Andy Upham, an advisor in the college’s TRIO Student Support Services office, which helps first-generation and low-income students and students with disabilities earn their degrees in the college’s Day Program.
Upham also volunteers with the college's Impact Program, which encourages students to be leaders help them recognize the inequities within their community and the Salvation Army.
“We are pleased to recognize the Children of God and Andy Upham with the Martin Luther King Jr. Service award for the impact they have made on CC,” Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee Chair Andi Kenuam said. “For the last three years, the opportunity to honor those who are committed to making the college a safe and welcoming space for all people has been one of the major highlights of the committee’s efforts.”
The committee also honored Brig. Gen. Charles McGee with a special recognition of his life and service. McGee died Sunday at the age of 102.
A Columbia College alumnus, McGee graduated in 1978 and was a member of the U.S. Air Force, the Boy Scouts and the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
McGee's legacy lives on with the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee Scholarship, which he established in 2009 to help qualified veteran students achieve their education goals.