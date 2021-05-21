COLUMBIA — MidwayUSA's 725 employees will receive a 15% discount at Columbia College through a newly announced partnership.
The discount only applies to classes taken through Columbia College's online and evening programs and improves upon MidwayUSA's current tuition reimbursement program that offers $1,500 per year in tuition reimbursement.
The college promises access to the Truition program for those who take classes via online and evening programs, which offers a transparent look at the cost of college by eliminating all fees and providing books at no cost.
MidwayUSA is a supplier of shooting, hunting and outdoor gear based out of Columbia. In the past, the organization has partnered with the Great Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America and the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation.
"Continuous improvement is an important part of our culture at MidwayUSA," CEO Matt Fleming said in the release. "We're excited to partner with Columbia College to offer this benefit which will help our employees learn and improve through higher education."
Employees who utilize the program could earn their associate degree in 20 months, a bachelor's in three and a half years and master's in 12 months, according to the release.