COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host its spring 2021 commencement ceremony virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbia College officials say the graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will have guest speakers and music, and students can upload photos and videos that will play as their names are announced.
“This remarkable group of students has fought through daunting obstacles to reach this important milestone and we look forward to honoring them,” Columbia College Interim President David Russell said. “Hosting our commencement ceremony in a virtual format is not ideal; however, it is consistent with our continued focus on keeping the members of our campus community healthy and safe. We will work to make the virtual experience a memorable one for the Class of Spring 2021.”