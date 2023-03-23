COLUMBIA − Columbia College kicked off its celebration of 50 years educating adults and military-related students through Columbia College Global network at a event at its Columbia campus Thursday afternoon.
Columbia College Global has more than 40 locations across the United States and in Cuba. Half of the locations are connected to military programs.
The network focuses on teaching non-traditional students and provides education for those balancing work, family and school.
Dr. Shadel Hamilton, the vice president of the Columbia College Global said he's proud of the last 50 years of work.
"The achievement means everything," Hamilton said. "It means a quality education throughout the years. It helps students who never thought they'd be able to achieve that college degree, achieve that degree."
In 1973, Columbia College began operating on some military institutions. Now, nearly 20,000 people - out of 75,000 graduates connected with the military - graduated from the program.
"A part of our mission is to make sure we serve those who have served this country and their family members," Hamilton said. "There are a number of different options that our active and veteran students have to earn a degree here at Columbia College Global, and we take pride in that, whether it is on ground or online."
Chris Lievsay is a graduate of the Kansas City location of Columbia College Global and is now the assistant director of the location. He said he wanted to keep working there because of the opportunities the school provided for him.
Lieysay went to community college following high school and tried to make the jump to a traditional university, but it didn't end up working out. Years later, after getting married, he continued his education with Columbia College Global because it worked well with his schedule.
"It gave me the opportunity with the classes they offered and the flexibility with the types of scheduling to complete my degree," Lieysay said. "I think that's the great story of Columbia College. We kind of have a tradition of serving the nontraditional [students], meeting students where they're at, and it's great to celebrate 50 years of doing that."
Hamilton said the "nontraditional" student is starting to look more like the traditional student because more people take online classes and have jobs while they're in school. He said Columbia College is going to keep adapting to the changing learning atmosphere to cater to all students.