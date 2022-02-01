JEFFERSON CITY − Columbia College has canceled classes on Wednesday, and Lincoln University will close all of its campus locations Wednesday and Thursday for inclement weather and hazardous road conditions.
In-person day classes and Columbia College facilities will be closed, along with the Koepke Fitness Center. The Dulany Dining Hall will be available for those living on campus.
Evening Columbia College program classes at the main Columbia campus will be held virtually. The college's staff members are also expected to virtually work.
Columbia College classes for its campuses in Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla will be held online.
Columbia College said it will make an announcement no later than noon on Wednesday regarding Thursday operations.
In-person classes for Lincoln are canceled, but regularly scheduled online classes will continue.
Lincoln University said in a press release that it cannot close campus entirely due to essential services it provides students. The campus cafeteria will be open for brunch and dinner.
Lincoln asked its students to move their vehicles to designated lots by 5 p.m. Tuesday, to allow crews to remove snow and ice.
The available parking lots are shown below in green.