Columbia College hosts 14th Annual Military Recognition Day

COLUMBIA - Today Columbia College hosted their 14th annual Military Recognition Day at New Hall Event Center. They honored those who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. Military.
Brigadier General E. McGee, Columbia College alumni was honored at the event as well. McGee died in January of this year at 102 years old. They also presented 10 scholarships to military-affiliated Columbia College students around the world from Cuba to Columbia, Mo.
This is the 14th year of the ceremony and the 12th year of giving the Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Scholarship. 22 students were awarded scholarships this morning.
“Here at Columbia College 47% of our student body is military connected, so we wanted to have additional ways to support those students with their educational journey,” said First Sergeant Keith Glindemann.
The money for these scholarship funds come from donations throughout the years and are awarded through the application process and through recognizing individual needs.
“Some we have a formal application process for, but other ones we work with location directors of our 40 locations across the country, maybe we have a staff member who ran into a service member in need who maybe run out of educational benefits from the military so we try to take those names and find those who can really benefit from the effort,” said Sgt. Glindemann.
Austin Roderick is entering his senior year at Columbia College and is also entering into a three year program. He was awarded the Andrew Helmreich Spirit of the Warrior Memorial Award and is very grateful.
“I felt shock and gratification that I’ve worked this hard and it's been noticed. It makes me want to work even harder and help make this school and the veteran house better than it is,” said Roderick.