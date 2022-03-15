COLUMBIA - As part of their celebration of Women's History Month, Columbia College hosted an event to spread awareness of the obstacles which women have broken and are still fighting against today.
"Ceiling Breakers: Women in Activism" took place in the New Hall Event Center on campus, and the forum featured three women who discussed their activism with regard to aiding survivors of domestic violence prevention, advocating for voting rights, and breaking barriers in the military.
Lee Russell, Jennifer Foxworthy, and Marilyn McCleod are the panelists who shared their stories and wisdom to an attentive audience.
Lee Russell was the president of the Board of Directors for True North, a nonprofit agency that serves survivors of domestic violence, Jennifer Foxworthy is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the first African American female to complete Naval Aircrew Candidate School, and Marilyn McCleod is the current president of the League of Women Voters of Missouri.
"Pay scale is still way low, childcare is still predominantly a woman's responsibility, and birth control is still predominantly a woman's responsibility. You have to push and fight to get those more on an equal basis," Russell said.
"In the state of Missouri, they're trying to make it harder to vote. You might say well why is it harder to vote? It should be easier for them, and that's always what you need to be thinking about," McCleod said.
All three women gave insight to everyone listening, and the attendees at this edition of "Cougar Conversations" asked questions which were answered thoroughly.
"Be true to yourself. I think that's what is missing. We create the seats at the table. If there isn't a seat at the table for you, you bring your own," Foxworthy said.