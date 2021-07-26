COLUMBIA - Columbia College is extending its reduced military tuition rate to spouses and dependents of currently serving military members starting this fall.
A new reduced tuition for installation employees, their spouses and dependents at Columbia College-affiliated military installations across the United States will also be available.
“Our Columbia College team understands and honors the sacrifice the members of our military and their families make while serving our country,” Interim President Dr. David Russell said. “We believe the expanded Military-Affiliated Benefit program reflects our commitment to those who serve and provides additional access to quality, affordable education.”
Columbia College was one of the first colleges in the country with extended venues on military bases, according to a news release. Today it continues to educate current service members, veterans, and military families online and at more than 30 locations across the nation, 19 of which are on military installations.
The college has been designated as a Purple Heart Institution for its service and sacrifice for the country’s men and women in uniform.