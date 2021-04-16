COLUMBIA - Columbia College and the Missouri National Guard Association (MONGA) announced a new partnership Friday that will benefit the 12,500 soldiers and airmen and their families.
The new partnership will provide a discounted tuition for all MONGA members and dependents and is in lockstep with the college’s commitment to serving military members at the highest level. The college served more than 6,500 military-related students in 2019.
“Serving those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces has been at the heart of everything we do as a college since 1973 when we launched our first military location,” Bryan McCarthy, director of Recruiting and Enrollment for Columbia College, said. “The opportunity to collaborate with MONGA and help its members achieve their educational goals is truly a pride point for CC, and we look forward to watching this partnership flourish.”
Columbia College offers six class sessions, lasting eight weeks each.. Students can earn an associate degree in 20 months, a bachelor’s degree in 3½ years, and a master’s degree in just 12 months. The college is transfer-friendly, which may allow a student to graduate even earlier if they have previously attended an accredited college or university.
Students who take classes online or at one of the college’s locations nationwide will also have access to the Truition® program, which offers a transparent look at the cost of college by eliminating all fees and providing books at no cost.
“The Missouri National Guard Association is honored to partner with Columbia College,” Larry Crowder, executive director of MONGA, said. “This partnership directly benefits our soldiers, airmen, and their families seeking education opportunities at the undergraduate and graduate level. They have a strong history of supporting military personnel and their families. MONGA looks forward to a long relationship with Columbia College and is excited about the futures of those who take advantage of these benefits.”
Questions about the opportunity can be directed to Crowder at mongahelpsu@gmail.com or Kelsey Anderson, assistant director of Business Partnerships with Columbia College at kaanderson@ccis.edu.