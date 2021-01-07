COLUMBIA - David Russell will serve as interim president of Columbia College during a national search for a permanent president.
Former college president Scott Dalrymple announced his resignation in mid-November.
Russell has been a member of the college's Board of Trustees since 2016 and has been the chair since July 1. Brad Stagg will serve as acting chair of the board during the search.
Previously, Russell has served as Missouri's commissioner of higher education and CEO for the Missouri Department of Higher Education. He also worked at the University of Missouri System for 20 years, including as chief of staff.
"I am honored and humbled that the board has chosen to entrust me with this important task. We are proud of what this institution has achieved and the heights we will reach in the future," Russell said.