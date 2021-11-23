COLUMBIA — Columbia College will offer Columbia Safety & Supply's more than 130 employees a 15% discount on tuition for classes taken through its online and evening programs.
Leaders from Columbia College and Columbia Safety & Supply announced the new partnership as a way to continue strengthening mid-Missouri’s workforce, according to a press release.
"We're proud to offer tuition discounts to our Columbia Safety & Supply employees and their spouses through Columbia College,” Human Resource Manager for Columbia Safety & Supply Andrea Seeley said in a press release. “Partnerships between well-recognized entities like these are just a few indicators of the successes happening in the central Missouri community."
Students who take classes via the college’s online or evening programs or at one of its locations nationwide will also have access to the Truition® program, which offers a transparent look at the cost of college by eliminating all fees and providing books at no cost.
“The opportunity to partner with a successful, local company like Columbia Safety & Supply is something we take great pride in,” Columbia College's Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Dixie Williams said in a press release. “Helping adult learners reach their educational goals is at the core of everything we do, and we look forward to serving Columbia Safety and Supply’s employees.”
For more information on the new partnership, please reach out to Andrea Seeley with Columbia Safety & Supply at andrea@colsaftey.com, or contact Kelsey Anderson, assistant director of Business Partnerships with Columbia College at kaanderson@ccis.edu.