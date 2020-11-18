COLUMBIA - Dr. Scott Dalrymple is stepping down as Columbia College president.
According to a press release, President Dalrymple is stepping down due to family reasons. His resignation is effective Dec. 1.
Dalrymple’s wife, Dr. Tina Dalrymple, will also be resigning as chair of the College’s nursing and health sciences programs.
President Dalrymple said he will seek another presidency, but family is his top priority heading into 2021.
“Tina and I have a deep love for Columbia College and its students,” Dalrymple said. “They have become part of our family. But our actual family is in the Northeast, and we have both parents and children there who need our help as a result of the COVID pandemic.”
The current chair of the Board of Trustees, Dr. David Russel, will serve as Acting President of the College in a non-salaried capacity.
Russell’s appointment will become effective Dec. 1. The Board will appoint an Interim President in the next few weeks to lead the College while the Board conducts a national search for a permanent President.
“Dr. Dalrymple leaves an impressive legacy at Columbia College” Dr. David Russell said. “He strengthened the College’s academic offerings by adding new majors and sports opportunities. He developed a successful COVID-19 plan to safely bring students back to campus and worked with faculty and staff to develop a new “High Flex” model that allows students to choose between in-seat or virtual learning on a daily basis.
According to Dr. Russell, Dr. Dalrymple completed several building projects, including a new business school/residential space, developed the College's quadrangle, and promoted efforts in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.
