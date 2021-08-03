COLUMBIA - Columbia College has released its updated COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming semester. The protocols include social distancing requirements and mask mandates.
Columbia College is also highly recommending, but not requiring, that their community, including students and staff, receive the vaccine.
A full list of safety protocols can be found below.
All Columbia College classrooms will be set to:
- Allow six feet between instructors and students;
- Provide three feet of distancing between students;
- Have air purifiers adequate for the size of each classroom.
Masks will be required indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status starting Aug. 9. Exceptions to this mask policy include:
- When individuals are alone in a work space;
- When students are in residence hall rooms with their roommates.
- If individuals are more comfortable wearing a mask prior to August 9, they are welcome and encouraged to do so.
All residential students must complete one of the three items below prior to returning to campus:
- Upload student vaccination cards to the Student Health Portal;
- Or provide proof of a negative PCR test given within the 72 hours prior to arrival on campus;
- Or be administered a rapid COVID test on site.
Columbia College says these are temporary measures that will be consistently monitored and adjusted as necessary.