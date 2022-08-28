COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate."
The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
This fall, Columbia College welcomed 293 new students, which makes it the largest incoming class since 2018 and a 17% increase compared to last year's student count.
"A lot of it has to do with their growth in academics and athletics," first-year student Mary Henry said about what she thinks has attracted students to the school.
Dean for Student Affairs Dave Roberts said the tradition of "Storm the Gate" is an important way to welcome students to the school and create a comfortable environment.
"It's symbolic for our students to run through the gate," he said. "It symbolizes their desire and need to engage with other people."
For the past two years, traditions haven't always looked the same due to the global pandemic and regulations for social distancing.
Sophomore Delaney Moser said, "I'm really looking forward to the first normal year in a while, everybody to be involved on campus, and it's going to be a great year."
Currently, a total of 808 students are enrolled in classes that meet during the day on the Columbia campus. The college also handles 43 extended campuses throughout the country, serving 9,600 students nationwide and online.