COLUMBIA - The Columbia College Science Club is giving back to the community by harvesting a garden to donate fresh produce to the local Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. The leaders for the project are students Zoe Davis, the Science Club president and Kristin Kelly, the Science Club treasurer.
Davis said they started planning the garden back in July, which is a late start for planting.
"We got a late start because of all the rain and everything," Davis said. "So, we started with tomatoes and then peppers and it's taken off."
"It was kind of looking a little sad in late July. We didn't think we would get anything growing," Kelly said.
Both Davis and Kelly said they wanted to give back to their community, so they decided they should donate what they grow to The Food Bank.
Katie Adkins, the Director of Communications and Marketing for The Food Bank, said they get produce from lots of different places, but they were excited to see the project grow.
“It’s been really cool to watch the progress of the garden and see the produce right before it goes to our pantry,” Adkins said. “And to know that it’s going out to neighbors the same day, might even be on plates the same day.”
The Science Club has plans to make the garden even bigger next year.
"This is way too small," Davis said. "We're hoping to do potatoes, peas, and green beans."
Adkins said the Food Bank distributed 30 million pounds of food and other items to people in 2021, and 7.2 million pounds of that was just fresh produce.
“It’s amazing to be able to offer such a wide variety of fruits and vegetables to neighbors because we know it’s a really healthy source of food,” Adkins said. “It’s a great source of nutrition and nutrition is such a foundation for every other part of your life.”
Anyone who needs food resources or wants to donate produce to The Food Bank can visit sharefoodbringhope.org for more information.